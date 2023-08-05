Uttarakhand: Three dead, 17 missing in Rudraprayag landslide, orange alert issued for next four days

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rudraprayag landslide

Uttarakhand: At least three people have died and seventeen others are reportedly missing after a massive landslide occurred in the Rudraprayag district. According to the officials, two roadside shops and dhabas were washed away in the heavy debris that came down from the mountain.

According to information received from the District Administration, Rudraprayag, "3 people have been killed and 17 people are missing in the landslide that occurred 16 km before Kedarnath in Rudraprayag's Gaurikund."

Search operation underway

As per the officials, when the landslide occurred, a total of four local people and sixteen of Nepali origin were present in these shops and dhabas. Following the incident, a search operation is underway at the sport by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Due to a landslide earlier today, a portion of Gangotri National Highway caved in near the Forest Department office at Lisa Depot in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand. This led to disruption in the vehicular movement.

The officials informed that a stretch of around 60 meters has caved in. The nearby Tehri Dam is the reason for the landslide, they added.

IMD issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for the state. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand between August 6 to 9.

