Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund, search operation on

SDRF personnel conduct rescue and search operation following a landslide due to rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand flashfloods: At least twelve people have gone missing after a flashflood in a waterfall swept away three shops near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route, officials said today (August 4). The flash flood occurred on Thursday (August 3) night following heavy rains, they added.

Relief and rescue operations were launched by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel but none of the missing people have been found yet, Circle Officer Vimal Rawat told media from the spot.

Heavy rains coupled with boulders falling intermittently from the hillsides are hampering relief and rescue efforts, they said. Information regarding the missing people, including some from Nepal, is being gathered, he said.

Here are the names of missing people:

Those missing have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3), officials said.

(With agencies inputs)

