Uttarakhand: Badrinath National Highway blocked due to debris pile-up

Uttarakhand landslide news: The road near Nandaprayag and Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris today (August 3).

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Chamoli (Uttarakhand) Updated on: August 03, 2023 8:21 IST
Image Source : CHAMOLI POLICE (TWITTER) Badrinath National Highway closed

Badrinath NH shut: The road near Nandaprayag and Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris today (August 3), officials said. Chamoli Police shared the visuals from the spot on Twitter, showing a huge pile of debris on the road.

Earlier on Tuesday, The road near Pipalkoti on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris, officials said. The Chungi Badethi tunnel on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district has been facing the threat of getting damaged following landslides around the area, leaving authorities concerned.

Following the landslide, District Disaster Management Officer, Devendra Patwal said that the officials of the concerned executive body have been informed regarding the tunnel's safety. 

(With ANI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh: Shimla-Chandigarh Highway closed at Chakki Mod due to landslide in Parvati Valley

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand rains: Badrinath Highway ahead of Baba Ashram Karnprayag blocked due to landslide

