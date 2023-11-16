Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Food being supplied through pipes to trapped workers as rescue ops enter Day 5

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People watch rescue and relief operations at the site of an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Uttarakhand on Nov 15.

As relief and rescue operations entered its fifth day in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse, the rescue teams have initiated the insertion of pipes through the debris to provide food packets to the trapped labourers. Meanwhile, the rescuers have exuded confidence in evacuating all the 40 workers trapped in the tunnel.

Auger drilling machines installed

Meanwhile, heavy auger drilling machines have also been installed to further expedite the rescue operations. Rescuers had prepared a platform for the auger drilling machine to insert large-diameter steel pipes into the debris-filled tunnel, that aims to create a passage through which labourers could be brought out safely.

Speaking to the media, Anshu Manish Khulko, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Tunnel Project Director, said that the installation work of the machines airlifted from Delhi has been done and the rescue operation work is underway.

The officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited are confident of completing the rescue operation successfully today. "We have the support of the administration... We will succeed in this (rescue process). The machine is 99.99% installed. I want to inform everyone not to get misled... Everyone is fine; they don't need medical help. But still, the medical team is here..." NHIDCL PRO Girdharilaal said.

Telephone numbers issued for families of workers

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara of Uttarkashi. As per the Chief Minister's Office, the CM has instructed the state administration to coordinate with the central agencies and engage in rescue operations 24 hours. In addition, telephone numbers have also been issued by the administration for continuous contact and communication with the families of the workers trapped in the tunnel, a statement from the CMO said.

About Uttarkashi tunnel collapse

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken a detailed update on the rescue operations and assured of all possible help. The Centre and the state government are working together for the safe exit of the trapped labourers. The 40 trapped workers include 15 from Jharkhand, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, four from Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam and one from Himachal Pradesh.

