Uttarakhand: Three killed, several vehicles buried as rain-triggered landslide hits Uttarkashi | VIDEO

Several vehicles buried as rain-triggered landslide hits Uttarkashi

Three people were killed as a few vehicles got covered under debris after a rain-triggered landslide on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

North India has seen ceaseless precipitation throughout the course of recent days, with numerous areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation.

The MeT division has issued an alarm for heavy downpours in 11 areas of the state. The police in Uttarakhand have urged people not to travel to the hills unless absolutely necessary.

According to officials, the incessant rains and landslides on Monday blocked the Badrinath National Highway as well as a number of other roads in Uttarakhand. They stated that while efforts are being made to open other roads that are still closed, traffic on the highway was restored after a few hours.

As per the State Emergency Operation Center, Koti received a maximum of 155 mm of downpour, Bhagwanpur 88 mm, Chakrata 74.3 mm, Vikasnagar 66.5 mm, Mussoorie 60.2 mm, Purola 60 mm, Haridwar 57 mm, Kalsi 55.5 mm, Mori 53 mm, Barkot 51 mm, Dhanaulti 45 mm, and Laksar 40 mm as of now.

Because of unending downpours, every one of the significant waterways, including the Ganga, is in spate. In Haridwar, the water level of the Ganga was recorded at 292 meters at 8 a.m., only two meters beneath the peril level.

The officials claim that the administration is always on guard and keeping an eye on the rivers' water levels.

MeT predicts heavy rain

On Monday and Tuesday, heavy rains are predicted by the MeT in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Pauri, Dehradun, Tehri, and Chamoli.

Considering the downpour alert, schools in Dehradun, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, and Almora locale were shut on Monday. In the meantime, the administration of the Chamoli district decided to give Tuesday and Wednesday off to all of the district's schools.

In a tweet, State Director General of Police Ashok Kumar stated that the incessant rains could cause landslides on hilly roads.

He has spoken to travelers to try not to visit the bumpy regions while possibly not vital. "Try not to travel superfluously, remain in a protected spot. If you need any help, call us at 112, and we'll get in touch with you,” Kumar said.

