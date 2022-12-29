COVID-19 guidelines: Uttarakhand makes 'mask' compulsory in schools amid rising cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). COVID-19 guidelines: Uttarakhand makes masks compulsory in schools amid rising cases.

Uttarakhand COVID-19 guidelines : The state of Uttarakhand has made mask compulsory in schools amid rising COVID-19 cases in many countries of the world.

The said guideline was issued by Director General of Education Bansidhar Tiwari on Thursday (December 29).

"The students, teachers and other employees of private and government schools will have to come wearing masks and follow using sanitiser-thermal screening," said Director General of Education Bansidhar Tiwari.

