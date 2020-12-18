Image Source : FILE PHOTO Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tests positive for coronavirus

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that he has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. After contracting the infection, he appealed to all those who have come into contact with him in the last few days to isolate and get themselves tested.

"I had got Covid test done. And my report has come positive. My health condition is fine and I don't have any symptoms too. On the advice of doctors, I will remain in home isolation," Uttarakhand CM tweeted.

"I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

