Uttarakhand: CM Dhami declares waterlogged areas of Haridwar ‘disaster-prone’

Haridwar flood: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday declared all the areas in the Haridwar district that have been waterlogged or flooded due to heavy rains as “disaster-prone”. The Chief Minister also deferred the payment of electricity and water bills and other government dues and loans for the next three months.

CM Dhami made the announcement after he reviewed the waterlogging and flood situation in Haridwar.

‘Distribution of the relief amount will be ensured immediately’

The Chief Minister said that the distribution of the relief amount will be ensured immediately after conducting a comprehensive survey in the disaster-affected areas.

“In the future, work will be done on a flood management plan to prevent the recurrence of this type of disaster. In which work is being done by preparing a comprehensive plan for drainage and the construction of small culverts as per requirements,” the CM added.

‘Permanent flood relief centres to be constructed’

Dhami also called for steps to channelise rivers to reduce the risk of floods in future. The Chief Minister also announced the construction of permanent flood relief centres in disaster-affected areas.

Earlier in a meeting with the officials, the CM instructed them to make sure that amenities including drinking water, health care, communication, and electricity were operating normally in the flooded areas.

In the Haridwar district, 71 villages in the Roorkee, Laksar, Bhagwanpur, and Haridwar tehsils were drowned as a result of torrential rains, forcing many families to leave their homes. As many as 81 families to be shifted to temporary relief centres.

National Highways blocked due to landslides

Due to landslides caused by heavy rains, several places including Badrinath and Yamunotri National Highway were blocked. The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district was blocked at five places between Nandprayag and Badrinath due to landslide debris.

According to the information received from the State Emergency Operation Centre, the Karnaprayag-Gairsain National Highway has also been closed for traffic due to the road being washed away at Kalimati near Gairsain. Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway is closed due to debris near Dharasu band in Uttarkashi district.

A cloudburst in Rauli village of Thalisain area of Pauri district Thursday night damaged four residential buildings and inundated about two hectares of agricultural land. In the same incident, a man’s cowshed was washed away and all animals kept in it died.

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in the next 24 hours.

