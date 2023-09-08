Uttarakhand bypoll result: BJP retains Bageshwar seat, party's Parwati Dass defeats Congress candidate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand bypoll result: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained the Bageshwar seat, party's Parwati Dass defeated Congress candidate Basant Kumar by over 2,400 votes. BJP's Parwati Dass won by 2,405 votes.

According to Bageshwar District Magistrate and returning officer Anuradha Pal, Dass polled 33,247 votes while Kumar got 30,842 votes. This is the fifth time in a row that the BJP has bagged the seat.

Bypoll to the seat was held on September 5 with 55.44 per cent of the electorate casting their vote.

Parvati Dass is wife of former MLA Chandan Ram Dass

The BJP fielded Parvati Dass while the Congress has pitted Basant Kumar against her. Dass is the wife of Chandan Ram Dass whose death in April this year necessitated the bypoll. He had won from the seat four times since 2007.

Five candidates were in the fray in Bageshwar assembly seat. There was a direct fight between BJP and Congress. However, SP which is an ally of I.N.D.I.A, interestingly fielded a candidate making the fight triangular. Akhilesh Yadav-led SP fielded Bhagwati Prasad Trikoti, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

Bageshwar Assembly constituency

The Bageshwar Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand was represented by BJP leader and Minister Chandan Ram Das four times in a row from 2007 to 2023. Das won the seat in the 2023 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections by defeating Congress party's Ranjeet Das with a margin of 12,141 votes. Chandan Ram received 32,211 votes (43.14%) against Ranjeet Das's 20,070 votes (26.88%). Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Basant Kumar got 16,109 votes (21.57%) and came third. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of Chandan Ram Das. The BJP has fielded Parvati Das, the wife of Chandan Ram Das, as its candidate. AAP's Basant Kumar is now a Congress candidate against Parvati Das.

Also Read: Tripura bypoll results: BJP wins Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats, defeats CPM candidates

Also Read: Kerala bypoll result: Congress candidate Chandy Oommen wins Puthuppally by massive margin

Latest India News