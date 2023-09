Follow us on Image Source : @PTI Bus overturned in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar.

Several people were injured after a bus overturned in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar on Sunday. According to officials, no casualties have been reported.

"A bus coming from Lakhimpur Kheri overturned after hitting a divider where several passengers were injured and were rushed to hospital. There have been no casualties and police personnel are on the spot," said the local police officer.

Further details are awaited.

