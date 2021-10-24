Uttar Pradesh's first Zika Virus case detected in Kanpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE The Air Force Warrant Officer was suffering from fever for the past several days.

The first Zika virus case in Uttar Pradesh was detected in Kanpur on Sunday, said officials. The affected, according to reports is an Air Force Station personnel and has been admitted to Air Force Hospital.

The Air Force Warrant Officer was suffering from fever for the past several days.

A team of experts from Delhi has reached Kanpur and samples of those who came in contact with the patient have been sent for examination. Ten teams have been set up to check the spread of the virus.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Zika virus: 65 cases reported in Kerala till August 2, says Health minister Mandaviya

ALSO READ | Centre rushes high-level team to Maharashtra as state records first Zika virus case

Latest India News