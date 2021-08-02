Follow us on Image Source : PTI Centre springs into action, rushes high-level team to Maharashtra as state records first Zika virus case

Springing into action, the Union Health Ministry on Monday rushed a multidisciplinary team to Maharashtra to monitor the Zika virus situation and support the state government in the management of cases.

The move comes a day after a case of Zika virus was reported in Pune district.

The three-member central team consists of a public health expert from the office of Regional Director, Pune; a gynecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi; and an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi.



The team shall work closely with the state health department, take stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry's action plan for Zika management is being implemented.

It will also recommend necessary public health interventions for the management of Zika virus cases in the state, the statement said.

