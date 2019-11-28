Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAG ANI Women made to lie on floor post surgery UP

Video clip of five women, who had undergone sterilization surgery, lying on the floor in a government hospital here, has exposed the state of affairs in UP's health care sector.

Sterilization camp was held in the hospital on Tuesday and some women lay down on the floor due to paucity of beds...the hospital has only 30 beds," the Chief Medical Superintendent(CMS) Dr Santosh Kumar said. He said that he would ensure that such incidents did not recur in future.

Kranti Kumari, one of the patients, said that it was "normal" for patients to be asked to lie down on the floor in the hospital.

"Two months ago, my father was admitted after he suffered a paralytic attack. He was also made to lie down on the floor. Then they discharged him a day later and he died after a week," she said.

