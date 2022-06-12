Sunday, June 12, 2022
     
UP: Woman murdered, body chopped off, dumped in sugarcane field

PTI Reported by: PTI

Balrampur Published on: June 12, 2022 20:08 IST

PTI Reported by: PTI
Balrampur Published on: June 12, 2022 20:08 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

UP: Woman murdered, body chopped off before being dumped

An 18-year-old girl was murdered and her body chopped off before being dumped in a sugarcane field, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested in this connection a man, identified as Santosh Verma, who is in his late 20s.

The woman’s family members have alleged rape before the murder, police said.

The girl had gone missing on June 6 and her family was informed on Saturday that her body was found in the sugarcane field in a decomposed condition.

Her father identified her from her slippers and clothes. The girl’s family claimed that acid was poured on the body to hide her identity.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena said the accused has been arrested. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

