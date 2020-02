Image Source : PTI 4 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj get new names

Four Railway Stations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj will now sport new names, a move aimed at reviving the identity of the ancient city. According to an official communication on Thursday, Allahabad Junction will now be Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City will now be known as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chhioki has been changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayagghat has been changed to Prayagraj Sangam.

The names of the stations were changed by the central and the state government on Thursday.

"The central and Uttar Pradesh government have decided to keep the names of Allahabad Junction, Allahabad City, Allahabad Chhioki, and Prayagghat stations located in Prayagraj district on the words starting from Prayagraj. This decision will bring back the identity of the ancient city," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had changed the names of several railway stations after coming to power. Some of the most important changes incorporated within this were Allahabad - which later changed to Prayagraj and Faizabad - which got Ayodhya as its new name.

