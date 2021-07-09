'Special incentives, better health facilities': Adityanath govt readies new population policy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The new population policy will also focus on elderly people, education, health, nutrition of adolescents between 11 and 19 years

The Uttar Pradesh government will unveil its new population policy for 2021-30 on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11. The policy aims to focus on population control.

The policy includes a new proposal for a proper system for safe abortion. Besides, special incentives will be given to people who will help the government's family planning programme.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the government's upcoming population control plan. He said that poverty and illiteracy are major factors for population explosion.

He noted that there is a lack of awareness about the population in certain communities and therefore, "there is a need for community-centric awareness efforts".

The new policy will also focus on elderly people, education, health, nutrition of adolescents between 11 and 19 years.

The Chief Minister suggested that efforts should be made for population stabilisation.

"Efforts will be made to stabilise population by providing solutions for impotency and infertility, and reducing infant and maternal mortality rate through improved health facilities," he said.

The new policy also proposed for proper attention on digital tracking of newborns, adolescents and elderly people. CM Adityanath said that efforts should be made to maintain the demographic balance in all communities while finalising the new policy.

The objective will include ensuring easy availability of advaned health facilities and bring down the maternal and child mortality rates through proper nutrition.

"The objectives of the new policy should be embedded in the spirit of the sustainable development goals," he said.

