Uttar Pradesh issues new Covid guidelines as cases rise. Check full list

Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting in view of rising coronavirus cases at BRD medical college in Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued new Covid guidelines in view of the increasing coronavirus cases in the state. On April 11, Uttar Pradesh recorded 48 deaths taking coronavirus fatality count to 9,085 while 12,787 new cases took infection tally to 6,76,739, according to a government statement.

Uttar Pradesh issues new Covid guidelines | Big takeaways

Not more than 50 people allowed at social gatherings inside a hall and 100 in open fields.

It is necessary to build a Covid help desk in all government offices and police stations and factories.

Night curfews from 9 pm to 6 am in districts reporting over 100 daily cases of coronavirus or having 500 active cases.

Wearing face masks should be strictly followed. Police officials required to wear masks and hand gloves.

Every passenger coming by train will have to undergo an antigen test and if possible RT-PCR test.

Mandis existing in dense slum areas should be shifted to open grounds.

Shops in Mandis should be opened in shifts.

In every district, Home Guards, NCC, and NSS and Social Workers should be included in the Corona Warriors team.

Fire department services should be used for sanitization process.

All government and non-government schools and coaching centres should be closed till April 30. The pre-scheduled examination can take place.

Guidelines for religious places

Not more than 5 people allowed at one point in any religious place.

People are not allowed to touch idols at worship places.

Use of sanitizers, thermal temperature check-up should be done at the entrance of religious places.

Devotees with no corona symptoms only will be allowed to enter.

Everyone will be required to wear face cover or face mask.

Devotees should keep their shoes, slippers in their vehicles and if needed should place them in shoe rack by themselves.

Social distancing should be followed, at least 6 feet gap between two devotees must be maintained.

Entry, exit points should be separate.

AC temperatures should be set between 24-30 degree Celcius.

No social gatherings at religious places.

No public use of mats at religious places. Devotees should bring their own.

No prasad or holy water will be sprinkled on devotees at religious places.

