Rahul Gandhi should apply for job in Uttar Pradesh, he will get based on merit: UP minister

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey offered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to participate in 'Kaushal Mahotsav' and apply for job in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the gathering, the Union Ministers said that Rahul Gandhi can get a job in the state according to his merit. He said that the misery like unemployment in the country is due to the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi is making unnecessary statements about unemployment. I would like to invite him to 'Kaushal Mahotsav'. People are getting employment at the salary of 35 thousand per month. If he applies for job here, he will also get a job according to his merits. And as far as unemployment is concerned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the Congress party unemployed and this is the reason why Rahul Gandhi is behaving so restless....Unemployment is a gift from congress to this country. Modi has made the economic condition better of the country," he said.

Pandey said that the Congress has only increased terrorists and Naxalites in the country. "The internal security of the country has been fixed by PM Modi. This is the reason why neighboring countries are also cooperating with us."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that that he will ensure that the Congress party MPs remain unemployed. Replying in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's budget speech, PM Modi said that he was thankful to the people of the country in reposing their trust in him to eradicate unemployment.

"Thank you for reposing your trust in me to eliminate unemployment. We will surely do it but what we will not do is we will not let your unemployment go away," said PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi on the other hand has been time and again attacking the BJP on the issue of unemployment and "not wiping out corruption" from the country. Recently, addressing a public rally in Kondli Assembly constituency, he said that "The youth are roaming around on the streets and getting angry due to unemployment."