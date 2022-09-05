Uttar Pradesh: Doctor thrashed by auto-rickshaw drivers in Dasna town

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh : A doctor was allegedly thrashed by auto-rickshaw drivers in Dasna town on Monday after his car hit a moving three-wheeler, police said.

The incident occurred when he was going to his clinic after dropping his ailing father home from the hospital, they said.

After his car hit the three-wheeler, the driver called other auto-rickshaw drivers, pulled the doctor out of his vehicle and beat him up, a police official said.

The doctor sustained a severe injury on his eye which has affected his vision, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said, a complaint has been lodged by the doctor.

The police have obtained CCTV footage and registered an FIR against Asim, Farman, Rizwan, Mohsin and two unknown accused, the SP said, adding efforts are being made to nab them.

