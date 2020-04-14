Uttar Pradesh reports 657 coronavirus positive cases; death toll at 5

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh reports 657 coronavirus positive cases

Uttar Pradesh has reported as many as 657 positive cases of coronavirus so far, a state Health Department official said on Tuesday. At least five people have died in the state due to novel coronavirus, he added. Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agrawal of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) on Tuesday said, "A total of 657 corona-positive cases have been reported from the state. Till now, the state has reported five deaths -- one each in Basti, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Varanasi and Agra."

On Monday, 75 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total in the state to 558.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said 80 to 85 per cent of the cases have been reported from identified hotspots.

"The total positive cases in the state are 558. So far, 49 patients have fully recovered and discharged," Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters on Monday.

Of the 49 cured and discharged patients, 13 were in Noida, 10 in Agra, nine in Meerut, seven in Ghaziabad, six in Lucknow and one each in Kanpur, Shamli, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri, an official statement issued here said.

Prasad said there has been an improvement in the sampling mechanism in the state.

"On Sunday, the maximum of 1,980 samples were tested. Now, we are collecting about 2,000 samples a day," he added.

The total number of samples sent for testing so far in the state is 13,278. Of these, results of 177 samples are awaited, the statement said.

Also Read | 1 dead, 16 others linked to Tablighi Jamaat test COVID-19 positive in UP's Moradabad

Also Read | COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh government to now deliver khadi masks at doorsteps

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage