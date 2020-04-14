1 dead, 16 others linked to Tablighi Jamaat test COVID-19 positive in UP's Moradabad

Image Source : PTI 17 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat event have tested positive for coronavirus in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

As many as 17 people, linked to Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. These people had either attended the event themselves or have come in contact with some of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees, who had earlier tested COVID-19 positive. The samples of all these people were collected after they had developed some symptoms of coronavirus. The reports came out to be positive on Monday (April 13).

One of the 17 people who had tested coronavirus positive, died in the city. According to the details, the deceased was identified as 49-year-old Sartaj Ali, who had contracted the infection through the Jamaatees. Ali was a native of Nawabpura in Moradabad.

All 17 people from different areas had been placed under quarantine after it was confirmed that they had either attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, or may have contracted COVID-19 through some attendees.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Moradabad city has reached 18.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now preparing to seal 59 new coronavirus hotspots that have emerged in the state during the past two days.

The state government had sealed 133 coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts on Wednesday and the second phase will cover another 59 hotspots in 25 districts.

Additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi said at least 1.4 lakh houses, covering a population of around 9 lakh people, would be covered in the second phase.

Also Read | Moradabad reports first COVID-19 case after woman with travel history to France tests positive

Also Read | COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh government to now deliver khadi masks at doorsteps​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage