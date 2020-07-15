Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP's COVID tally reaches 41,383; death toll mounts to 1,012 (Image for representation)

Twenty-nine more people died of COVID-19, while 1,659 more tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, a health department official said.

The toll due to the disease rises to 1,012 with the tally reaching 41,383.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 25,743 of the infected have recovered. The state now has 14,628 active cases.

Four deaths were reported from Lucknow, three each from Kanpur, Amroha and Jhansi and one each from Saharanpur, Firozabad, Moradabad, Rampur, Basti, Sambhal, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Fatehpur, Shamli, Farukkhabad, Unnao and Kushinagar districts, an official statement said.

Prasad said record 45,203 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday. So far, over 12.77 lakh samples have been tested.

Uttar Pradesh stands at third place in testing for COVID-19 after Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, he said, adding that the state has a lesser number of cases per million population.

The testing capacity will soon be increased to 50,000 tests per day, the additional chief secretary said.

Meanwhile, the Bhadohi sub divisional magistrate (SDM) was found COVID-19 positive, Chief Medical officer Lakshmi Singh said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage