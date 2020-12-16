UP accident: 12 killed as roadways bus collides with gas tanker in Sambhal

Image Source : INDIA TV 12 killed in bus-gas tanker collision in UP

At least 12 people were killed after a roadways bus collided with a gas tanker in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. According to the details, the incident was reported from the Sambhal district of the state. Sources revealed the accident took place due to dense fog during the wee hours, which led to reduced visibility on the roads.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district officials to supervise the rescue and relief operations.

More details are awaited.

