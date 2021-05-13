90-yr-old jail inmate chained to hospital bed in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

In picture, 90-year-old prisoner chained during treatment in Etah

In a shocking incident, a 90-year-old prisoner was reported to be chained during treatment at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Etah.

When the jail administration learned about the incident, DG Jail Anand Kumar sought a report and suspended jail warden Ashok Yadav concerned with immediate effect.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Aligarh Muslim University to take stock of Covid-19 situation. From AMU, Adityanath went to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in the city where he chaired a high-level meeting. The state on Wednesday reported 18,125 new Covid-19 cases, with 329 more fatalities which pushed the total death toll to 16,372.

