90-yr-old jail inmate chained to hospital bed in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

DG Jail Anand Kumar sought the order of suspension of the jail warder Ashok Yadav concerned with immediate effect, and also asked clarification from supervisory officer

Vishal Pratap Singh Vishal Pratap Singh @vishalpsing
New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2021 15:18 IST
In picture, 90-year-old prisoner chained during treatment

In picture, 90-year-old prisoner chained during treatment in Etah

In a shocking incident, a 90-year-old prisoner was reported to be chained during treatment at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Etah.

When the jail administration learned about the incident, DG Jail Anand Kumar sought a report and suspended jail warden Ashok Yadav concerned with immediate effect.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Aligarh Muslim University to take stock of Covid-19 situation. From AMU, Adityanath went to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in the city where he chaired a high-level meeting. The state on Wednesday reported 18,125 new Covid-19 cases, with 329 more fatalities which pushed the total death toll to 16,372.  

 

