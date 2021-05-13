Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Aligarh Muslim University after several professors die of Covid-19

Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Covid-19 control centre in Aligarh Muslim University

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited Aligarh Muslim University to take stock of Covid-19 situation, news agency ANI reported. From AMU, Adityanath went to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in the city where he chaired a high-level meeting. The meeting was be attended by senior destrict administration officials.

Notably, several serving AMU professors have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the past few weeks.

The Chief Minister had earlier expressed concern over deaths of the professors and staff of AMU. He had also called up university Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor and assured assuring him of all help.

At least 34 faculties, staff members have died due to Covid in the varsity since April-end. In a letter to the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), VC Tariq Mansoor had said that 16 serving and 18 retired teachers, besides other employees of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have succumbed to the infection in the past 18 days.

There is a possibility that "a particular variant may be circulating in areas around the AMU campus and surrounding localities, which has led to these deaths", he said, stressing the need for the study to control the spread of the virus, as reported by news agency PTI.

