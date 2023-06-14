WATCH | US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti tries South Indian food on banana leaf

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said that he is impressed by the complexity of the delicious South Indian delights after he visited the Tamil Nadu Bhawan in New Delhi.

In a tweet shared by ANI, the US Ambassador said, "I tried the iconic South Indian thali on a banana leaf, and I am so impressed by the complexity of these delicious South Indian delights. Chennai, you have my heart and I am excited to see you…"

In the video shared by ANI, the ambassador can be seen trying some south Indian delicacies on a banana leaf. He was also seen greeting the locals and children at the Bhawan.

