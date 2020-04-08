Image Source : PTI Urine-filled bottles thrown from quarantine centre in Dwarka to adjacent area

A case has been registered against unknown people for allegedly throwing bottles filled with urine from a quarantine center in Sector 16 in Dwarka in the adjacent area, police said on Wednesday. The FIR was registered against unknown people on Tuesday after police received a complaint from a DUSIB employee who was on duty at the quarantine centre, they said.

The complainant received information about the incident from the civil defence personnel deployed at the centre, police said.

"At around 6 pm, civil defence personnel deputed at quarantine centre situated at DUSIB flats 16 B Dwarka, came to me and intimated that two bottles were lying in the open area (pump house) which appeared to be filled with urine. It is assumed that the same (bottles) have been thrown by the suspects under quarantine in DUSIB flats," the FIR stated.

The complainant also mentioned the flat numbers and said that the residents were suspected to be behind the act.

The intention behind the indecent activity of throwing bottles filled with urine may be to spread coronavirus among other people, the FIR added.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding further investigation is going on.

Also Read | 60 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Maharashtra switch off mobile phones, go into hiding

Also Read | Coronavirus in Haryana: 22 more Tablighi Jamaat test positive for COVID-19, tally rises to 119

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News