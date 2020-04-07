60 Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Maharashtra switch off mobile phones, go into hiding

Image Source : AP File Image

About 50-60 people who had returned to Maharashtra after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, have switched off their mobile phones. According to the Maharashtra Home Ministry, the attendees have gone into hiding. "Police are looking for them in various parts of the state," the ministry said today.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed 1,000 today, according to news agency PTI. One hundred and fifty persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,018. With this, Maharashtra becomes the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.

Of the 150 patients detected on Tuesday, 116 were reported in Mumbai, an official said. Other new cases were reported from Pune (18), three each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad, two each from Thane and Buldana, and one each from Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli, said the official.

