UPSC Result: An inspiring story of Delhi Police Constable Ram Bhajan Kumar who cracked exam in 8th attempt

UPSC success story: The results of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams were declared on Tuesday with Ishita Kishore becoming the topper. Among 933 candidates who cracked the premium services exam, there were a few aspirants whose success stories are really inspiring. One of them is Ram Bhajan Kumar, Head Constable of Delhi Police who has secured 667th rank in 2022 UPSC exam.

Belonging to a humble family, 34-year-old Ram Bhajan is the son of a laborer in Rajasthan. Despite facing many challenges, he finally cracked this prestigious exam in his 8th attempt.

The journey to success of Ram Bhajan is an inspiring story of determination and grit. Coming from a family with limited resources, Ram Bhajan faced many obstacles on his way to becoming a police officer. However, it was his unwavering determination and dedication that carried him through, which helped him crack the UPSC exam.

Ram Bhajan also worked as labourer

Ram Bhajan along with his parents also used to work as laborers during his school hours to meet the needs of his family. Ram Bhajan, a resident of Bapi, a small village in Dausa district of Rajasthan, said that his parents used to earn their livelihood by working as labourers.

“I got my early education from a government school in the village. I got selected as a constable in Delhi Police after passing 12th," he said.

"Along with my service, I did my graduation and post-graduation from Rajasthan University through self-study. Qualified NET/JRF in Hindi in the year 2012," Ram Bhajan added.

"In the same year, I got married to Anjali Kumari. Inspired by my seniors, I started preparing for Civil Services in 2015. I took coaching and continued my preparation through self-study," he said.

In the year 2018, Ram Bhajan took the UPSC Mains exam for the first time, but could not qualify for the interview.

"After this, due to continuous hard work and dedication, finally I was able to get 667th rank in the Civil Services Examination of 2022," he said.

Describing his daily routine while preparing for the exam, he said, "While performing challenging duties in police, he studied for 7-8 hours every day with discipline and also fulfilled his family responsibilities with the help of his wife and mother." "

“I even took a month off for preparation just before the exam and bought study material from Mukherjee Nagar,” said Ram Bhajan.

He further recalled, Firoz Alam Sir, who was a constable in Delhi Police and after clearing the UPSC exam in 2019 Became an ACP, helped people like me and inspired them to work hard.

"Alam sir had created a WhatsApp group for aspirants like us, where he used to share tips and encourage us. He also prepared me for interviews," he added.

(Report by Mahesh Bohra)

