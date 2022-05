Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel removed from top post.

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday removed state DGP Mukul Goel for disobeying orders and disregarding government work.

UP's top cop Mukul Goel has now been transferred and posted as DG Civil Security. The government said that he was transferred after finding that he was not taking interest in departmental work.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar will handle the additional charge of DGP until the new DGP is announced. More to follow.

