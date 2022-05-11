Law minister Kiren Rijiju, Rahul Gandhi spar over Supreme Court's sedition ruling

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Law minister Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi calls Congress 'antithesis of freedom, democracy'

Highlights Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on sedition law.

He called the Congress party 'antithesis of freedom, democracy'.

Rijiju's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi welcomed SC's decision to put sedition law on hold.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Supreme Court's ruling on sedition law. The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the colonial-era penal law on sedition till an “appropriate” government forum re-examines it and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking the offence.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his 'empty words,' the Law Minister called 'Congress the antithesis of freedom, democracy, and respect for institutions.' Rijiju's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi had welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold the sedition law.

"Empty words by @RahulGandhi. If there is one party that is the antithesis of freedom, democracy, and respect for institutions, it is the Indian National Congress. This Party has always stood with Breaking India forces and left no opportunity to divide India." read Rijiju's tweet.

The Opposition has been targetting the Centre after the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law. However, the BJP today said the order must be viewed in the context of the overall positive suggestion of the government that it wishes to examine the matter which has been "duly accepted" by the court.

In its significant order on the sedition law that has been under intense public scrutiny, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there was a need to balance the interest of civil liberties and the interests of citizens with that of the State.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, stayed all proceedings in sedition cases while directing the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the sedition law is "under reconsideration".

The government in an earlier affidavit had said that it was willing to consider the issues involving the law.

Latest India News