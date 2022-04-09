Uttar Pradesh: Twitter account of CM Yogi’s office hacked, restored later

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Twitter account of CM Yogi’s office hacked

The Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked on Friday night. UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, hackers also changed the profile picture of the account.

The account was hacked on the intervening night of April 8 and April 9. However, the account was restored after a few hours after people on the internet shared screenshots of the hacked account tagging UP police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Authorities swung into action and restored the account. All the tweets were deleted.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account. Now, the screenshots of the hacked CMO account are doing rounds on social media.

This is not the first time that a Twitter handle of a government department or an influential personality was hacked. Earlier, in December 2021, the personal Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked. While the account was restored shortly after, a tweet promoting cryptocurrency had already been shared from the handle and was later deleted.

