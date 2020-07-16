Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian & others Twitter hacked: Netizens say 'we are in middle of Money Heist'

Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHISHJR07 Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian & others Twitter accounts hacked

On Wednesday, Twitter accounts of high profile personalities like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and others were hacked in the biggest Bitcoin scam. It came into attention when fake tweets offering $2000 for every $1,000 sent to a Bitcoin address from Bill Gates and Elon Musk's accounts were spotted. The scammers then deleted the tweets and again shared fake tweets demanding the same. It was obvious that the tweets were fake and the Twitter Support Team came into action, stalling the activity of the accounts.

A fake tweet from Bill Gates' account read: "Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000. Only going on for 30 minutes! Enjoy!"

On the other hand, a fake tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's account read, "Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000. Only going on for 30 minutes! Enjoy!"

As the tweets went viral online, netizens couldn't help but be amused by the biggest hack to date. Many called it 'Money Heist' and others mocked those who thought that the tweets were real and gave their bitcoins away. One Twitter user wrote, "The moment @elonmusk finds out nearly £100,000 of #Bitcoin was stolen using his account." Another said, "We are in the middle of the Money Heist."

