MoS External Affairs Muraleedharan, in self quarantine, tests negative for COVID-19

Image Source : ANI Union Minister Muraleedharan in self quarantine after visiting Kerala hospital

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who self-quarantined after he attended a meeting in a medical institute in Trivandrum on March 14, has been tested negative for COVID19 on Monday. He quarantined himself after a doctor in the medical institute, who returned from Spain, tested positive for COVID 19 on March 15.

The death toll due to coronavirus outbreak rose to 3 in India after a 64-year-old woman passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. The fatality was reported from Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, where the woman was receiving treatment for COVID-19. Two new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh earlier today, which took the total number of cases to 127 in India.

Delhi, so far, has reported 7 positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 15 cases including one foreigner. Karnataka has 10 coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 39 including 3 foreigners. Ladakh has reported 4 cases while Jammu and Kashmir 3. Telangana has reported 4 cases.

Rajasthan has also reported 4 cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Odisha reported its first case on Monday.

In Haryana, all the 14 infected with the virus are foreigners while Uttarakhand has reported one case.

Kerala has recorded 24 cases including two foreign nationals. The number also includes three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection with flu-like symptoms.

According to the ministry's data, 13 people have been discharged so far, including the three Kerala patients.

