India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia amid coronavirus fears

India has banned entry of people from Afghanistan, Phillippines and Malaysia amid coronavirus outbreak (Representational image)

Amid coronavirus threat in the country as the number of confirmed cases continues to surge, the government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect, according to an additional travel advisory.

In continuation of the travel advisory issued on March 11 and March 16, the following additional advisory has been issued.

"Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect," it said.

No flight shall take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure, according to the advisory.

This instruction is a temporary measure and shall be in force till March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently.

With coronavirus cases swelling in the country, the government banned the entry of passengers from EU countries, Turkey and the UK from March 18 till March 31 on Monday.

Another coronavirus patient dies in Mumbai, India death toll rises to 3

The death toll due to coronavirus outbreak rose to 3 in India after a 64-year-old woman passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The fatality was reported from Mumbai's Kasturba hospital, where the woman was receiving treatment for COVID-19. Two new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh earlier today, which took the total number of cases to 127 in India.

