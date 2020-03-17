Coronavirus outbreak: 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 emerge in UP's Noida

Image Source : PTI 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 emerge from UP's Noida

Two new cases of coronavirus emerged from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Gautam Budh Nagar area of Noida. According to Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav, one case was reported from sector 78, while the other was reported from sector 100.

One of the patients -- a woman had a travel history to France. However, no travel history was traced for the second patient. Both the patients have been admitted to isolation hospitals.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus scare in the country, the Noida Authority on Monday announced a ban on all community events in the area to prevent the spread of the infection.

According to Noida Authority officer on special duty, Indu Prakash Singh, the ban was imposed on the orders of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, in view of the growing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 13 cases of COVID-19 as of yet.

Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 13 cases including one foreigner.

Karnataka has 8 coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 39 including 3 foreigners. Ladakh has reported four cases while Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported four cases. Rajasthan has also reported four cases including that of two foreigners.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Odisha reported its first case on Monday.

