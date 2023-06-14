Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission reexamines matter, seeks views from public and religious bodies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission seeks views from public and religious bodies

Uniform Civil Code: The Law Commission on Wednesday decided to reexamine the necessity for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and to solicit opinions from a range of stakeholders, including the general public and religious organisations. On the politically sensitive matter of a UCC, the 21st Law Commission had examined the issue and looked into the views of all stakeholders on two occasions.

Subsequently, a consultation paper on "Reforms of Family Law" was issued in 2018. The term of the 21st Law Commission had ended in August 2018. "Since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the said consultation paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject," the panel said in a statement.

22nd Law Commission reviews the matter

The 22nd Law Commission, which recently got a three-year extension, has accordingly begun examining issues related to a UCC on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

"Accordingly, the 22nd Law Commission of India decided again to solicit views and ideas of the public at large and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code," the statement said. Those who are interested and willing can present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of notice to the Law Commission.

BJP committed to bringing UCC in country

Earlier on April 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the first high-level meeting on the UCC in New Delhi. He had conducted the meeting with the then Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, top officials from the Ministry of Law, and Ministry of Home Affairs, and other key BJP leaders attended the meeting on UCC.

Shah also said that their government is committed to bringing the UCC in the country but at an appropriate time and after following all democratic procedures. Notably, bringing the Uniform Civil Code has been a promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since its Jan Sangh days.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in several matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The code is mandated by Article 44 of the Constitution, which outlines that the state must work to establish a uniform civil code for its residents across the territory of India. The BJP, which has been pressing for the legislation in Parliament, has made it a top priority because the issue has been at the centre of political discourse and discussion for more than a century.

