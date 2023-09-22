SC issues notice to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma.' Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred a hornest's nest with his alleged remarks on Sanatan Dharma when he compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria, a comment that sparked a backlash from political parties. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unfazed by the criticism, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that he will face all cases in this connection legally.

Another DMK leader A Raja had also spoke against the Sanatan dharma. He had also targeted PM Modi and said, "Today, calling the people of the cabinet, they are talking about the promotion of Sanatan Dharma. I have challenged PM Modi and Amit Shah that if I want to know about Sanatan and if I want to debate then I am ready for it. You call a crowd of 1 crore people in Delhi. Make your Shankaracharya also sit on the dais. You bring all your bow and arrows, spear and sword with you and I will only bring the books of Ambedkar and Periyar.'

