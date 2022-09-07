Uddhav Thackeray denied permission to meet Sanjay Raut in jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray with Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray was on Wednesday denied permission to meet close aide and party leader Sanjay Raut in the Arthur Road Jail. The Shiv Sena leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

While denying Uddhav Thackeray permission to meet Sanjay Raut, the jail authorities said that the former Chief Minister will have to seek permission from the court for the same. Denying Uddhav's request to meet Raut in the jailor's room, authorities said, "They will have to meet in the same way as ordinary prisoners"

The court on Tuesday extended Raut's judicial custody by another 14 days. The hearing is now scheduled for September 19.

The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

