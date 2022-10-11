Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
Uddhav Thackeray decodes meaning of new Shiv Sena symbol for CM: 'This torch burns injustice, treachery'

Shiv Sena symbol: The Election Commission last week froze its 'bow and arrow' symbol for an interim period following a feud between the two Sena factions — one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. It also asked the two sides not to use the name 'Shiv Sena'.

Shiv Sena symbol: Amidst the ugly battle of the Shiv Sena party symbol, Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray once again targeted CM Eknath Shinde and the BJP. The Election Commission last week froze its 'bow and arrow' symbol for an interim period following a feud between the two Sena factions — one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It also asked the two sides not to use the name 'Shiv Sena'.

In the first tweet after Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was allotted the 'Massal' symbol, UddhavThackeray took a dig at Eknath Shinde and the BJP and said, "This torch burns injustice, treachery - Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray."

