Uddhav resigns after SC refuses to stay floor test, BJP celebrates | 10 Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray (Left) resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis celebrates.

Highlights Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Maharashtra CM as SC refused to stay floor test

BJP leaders congratulated LoP Devendra Fadnavis, MLAs asked to stay in Mumbai for 3-4 days

MVA crisis erupted after senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde, over 40 MLAs rebelled against Uddhav govt

Maharashtra Crisis: Soon after his social media address to the people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray drove down to Raj Bhavan and tendered his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari late on Wednesday. Thackeray was himself driving the vehicle and accompanied by his wife Rashmi, and ex-Minister son Aditya Thackeray. He returned to his residence 'Matoshri' in Bandra East with Shiv Sainiks raising slogans in his support at several places en route. Earlier on Wednesday evening, a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala refused to interfere with the Governor's direction to the MVA government to prove its majority in the Assembly on June 30. As Uddhav resigned, celebrations began in the BJP camp with Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis reaching a Mumbai hotel to meet party MLAs, where he was welcomed amid rousing slogans and sweets were distributed. Now post Uddhav's resignation, the BJP is expected to fast forward the process of forming the government. Reports said Fadnavis will hold discussions with BJP leaders before staking a claim to form the government. The swearing-in is expected to take place in the first week of July. In today's meeting, Fadnavis advised the BJP MLAs to take care that there is no hysteria of the victory. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde along with rebel Sena MLAs have arrived in Goa from Guwahati and may reach Mumbai tomorrow.

"We are not staying the floor test. We are issuing notice... you can file a counter," it said. However, soon after its verdict, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation, making the issue academic. The top court had also said it will hear the matter on merits along with other cases on July 11, and the result of Thursday's test will depend on the final outcome of this petition. "We do not find any ground to stay convening of the Special Session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha on June 30, i.e, tomorrow at 11 a.m. with the only agenda of a trust vote; The proceedings of the trust vote to be convened on June 30 shall be subject to the final outcome of the instant Writ Petition as well the Writ Petitions referred to above," said the top court, in its order. "The Special Session of the Maharashtra Vidha Sabha shall be conducted in accordance with the directions as contained in the communication dated June 28, of the office of Governor of Maharashtra." In a related development, the top court had also allowed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former Anil minister Deshmukh, who are imprisoned in money laundering cases, to be escorted by the CBI/ED to the Assembly to cast their votes in the floor test. During the hearing on Prabhu's plea, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing him, contended that it won't be proper to have a floor test while tying the Speaker's hands and urged the court to either allow the Speaker to decide the disqualification proceedings or defer the floor test. Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing the rebel MLAs, submitted that the top court, in its judgments, had said the disqualification proceedings against the MLAs have no bearing on the floor test in the House. "We are the Shiv Sena and we represent the Shiv Sena (not the other minority)," he said, telling the court that there are 39 dissident MLAs, out of which 16 have been served with disqualification notices as he emphasised that "the dance of democracy takes place on the floor of the house". He said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is in a "hopeless minority within the party itself, forget the house" and submitted that the best way to prevent horse-trading is to conduct the floor test. As Uddhav handed over his resignation to Governor, Devendra Fadnavis returned to 'Sagar' Bungalow after meeting BJP MLAs in Hotel Taj President. The BJP leadership has asked its MLAs to stay in Mumbai for the next 3 to 4 days. Eknath Shinde and his fellow MLAs will be awaited. Fadnavis will hold discussions with senior BJP leaders and then stake claim to form the government.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

