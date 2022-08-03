Uday Samant's vehicle attacked in Pune; CM Shinde terms it 'act of cowardice'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shinde faction MLA Uday Samant's vehicle attacked in Pune

Uday Samant's vehicle was attacked by some people in Pune's Katraj Chowk on Tuesday. The MLA from Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction said that the police will investigate if the attackers were following him or the chief minister.

Samant's vehicle was attacked by some people while he was passing by a location where Aaditya Thackeray held a public meeting, earlier.

Condemning the incident, Samant said that this is not how politics is done in Maharashtra.

"It's a condemnable incident. Politics in Maharashtra doesn't happen like this. They (attackers) had baseball sticks and stones. CM's convoy was going ahead of me. Police will investigate whether they were following me or CM (Eknath Shinde)," he said.

The leader said that he would "not get frightened" by such incidents.

"I will not get frightened by such incidents. I have spoken to CM Eknath Shinde and told him about the incident. Police will investigate the whole matter," said Samant.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called it an "act of cowardice" and said that strict action would be taken against those who try to disrupt peace and law and order.

"It is an act of cowardice. There is no bravery in pelting stone and fleeing. It is our responsibility to maintain law and order. If somebody tries to disrupt law and order, strict action would be taken against them. Everyone should maintain peace, but still, if someone disrupts peace, the police will take its own action," Shinde said.

