Muslim organisations issue joint statement, voice opinion against Uniform Civil Code

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

UCC News: As debate over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is underway in the nation, major Muslim organisations in the country have issued a joint statement and expressed their opinion against the UCC saying that its affecting the Muslim Personal Law.

In a joint statement, Muslim organisation said that the foundation of Muslim Personal Law is the Shariat Application Act 1937 which is directly related to the religious identity of the country's Muslims.

All the rules made in this Act are proved by the verse of Quran Sharif and Hadith, therefore, all the Muslim organisations appeal to the government to abandon the intention of Uniform Civil Code affecting the Muslim Personal Law.

In the statement, they further said that the government should respect the religious freedom given in the constitution.

Muslim organisations have also appealed to the Muslims to send their objectionable opinion to the Law Commission before July 14 and oppose the Uniform Civil Code.

Who all have signed the joint statement

Maulana Khalid Saifullah, President, All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Mohammad Asghar Ali Imam Mehndi, President, Ahle Hadith

Maulana Arshad Madani, President, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

Maulana Mahmood Madani, President, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

Sadatullah Hussaini, President, Jamaat-e-Islami

Maulana Syed Ahmad Wali Rahmani, Amir-e-Shariat, Bihar Jharkhand, Odisha

Maulana Abdul Qasim Nomani, Mohtmim, Darul Uloom Deoband

ALSO READ | 'Aurangzeb humare vikas mein roda hai', says Devendra Fadnavis on poster row in Maharashtra

ALSO READ | UCC row: 'Feedback from Muslim community is that...'- AIMPLB's Maulana Mahali on Uniform Civil Code

Latest India News