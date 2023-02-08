Turkey earthquake: One Indian missing, 10 others stuck in different parts but safe, says govt

Follow us on Image Source : AP Destruction in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey after Monday's massive earthquake.

Turkey earthquake: An Indian national who went on a business trip to Turkey is missing ever since Monday's massive earthquake while 10 Indians are also stuck in different parts of the country but are safe, government informed on Wednesday. At least 10,000 people have died so far in the disaster that wreaked havoc in two countries.

"There are 10 individuals who are stuck in some remote parts of the affected area but they are safe. We have one Indian national missing, who was on a business visit to Turkey's Malatya. And he has not been traced for the last two days. We are in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru," MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma said.

Amid the disaster, India has extended a helping hand to Turkey and Syria. Under #OperationDost, India is providing material, medicine aide to the affected countries.

A number of rescue teams from India have also been dispatched for earthquake-affected countries. Turkey has welcomed India's help saying a friend in need is a friend indeed.

Speaking on New Delhi's help to disaster-hit countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India stands for humanity.

"We're following the G20 mantra of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. Sanctions don't cover such humanitarian assistance. We've sent 6 tonnes of medical aid to Syria," said Verma on if US sanctions on Syria will affect humanitarian assistance.

"The first team left at 3 o'clock yesterday morning and landed at 11 o'clock. Second team landed at 8 pm in the evening. Total of 7 vehicles, 101 rescuers -including 5 women rescuers and 4 sniffer dogs. These teams are already in operation," NDRF DG Atul Karwal said.

"The first team landed at Adana airport and the second was diverted to Urfa because Adana was crowded. They are both being converged at Nurdagi which is in Gaziantep Province, one of the worst affected areas," Karwal added.

"The third team's requirement was sent to us. It was under preparation in Varanasi and was airlifted and brought to Delhi today. I met them at Hindon Airport. In the next few hours, they would depart with 51 rescuers, a canine complement & 4 vehicles," he mentioned.

"We have more teams in reserve because we don't know how many more teams will be required. The damage is extensive across a very large area and we are prepared to render whatever help any additional teams that India can provide to Turkey in this time of crisis," Karwal said.

ALSO READ | 'No need to come.. busy in quake relief works': Embarrassment for Pak PM as Turkey asks to cancel his visit

ALSO READ | Turkey footballer Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan passes away in earthquake

Latest India News