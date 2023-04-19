'Don't care', says Mamata Banerjee as Mukul Roy makes his BJP move clear

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'I was always with BJP, will remain with party if they offer me work' says TMC MLA Mukul Roy

TMC MLA Mukul Roy who gained attention due to turncoat once again claimed his support for the saffron party. On Wednesday, veteran TMC leader Roy asserted that he had always supported BJP and will remain with the party if it offers him work. Once asked about his resignation from TMC, Roy said that there is no question of resignation from TMC. Further, he claimed that he was not even a part of it and have already resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

"There is no question of resigning from TMC"

TMC MLA Mukul Roy while talking about his back for BJP said, "I was always with BJP and I will remain with the party if they offer me work." "There is no question of resigning from TMC, I am not even a part of it... I have already resigned from TMC," said TMC MLA Mukul Roy.

The drama over Roy's whereabouts evolved since late Monday evening when the family members of the TMC leader claimed he was "untraceable". Roy, who on Monday night travelled to New Delhi for "some personal work", even as his family initially claimed that he was "missing", only to later accuse the BJP of indulging in dirty politics using the TMC leader who is unwell and not in the "right frame of mind".

Roy claimed that he is still a BJP legislator

Earlier on Tuesday night Roy claimed that he is still a BJP legislator and would like to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he is keen on returning to the saffron camp.

"I am a BJP legislator. I want to be with the BJP. The party has made arrangements for my stay here. I want to meet Amit Shah and speak to (party president) J P Nadda,” he told a Bengali news channel late on Tuesday evening.

Roy earlier resigned from BJP

The founding member of the TMC switched to the BJP in 2017. He won as a saffron party candidate in the 2011 West Bengal assembly election. He, however, returned to the Trinamool Congress soon after without resigning from the House.

Mamata Banerjee reacted

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reacted to Roy's claim to support BJP. She said that Mukul Roy is a BJP MLA and it depends on him. She further said that his son earlier registered a missing complaint but she doesn't care. "Mukul Roy is a BJP MLA and it's totally up to him. You should ask Subhranshu, his son, who registered a missing complaint which is very serious. But this is a very small issue, we don't care," said West Bengal CM.

While talking about the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mamata Banerjee said that BJP will not be able to cross 200 seats in the polls.

(with inputs from PTI)

