Thrissur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress' K Muraleedharan get advantage in his hometown?

Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala's Thrissur Lok Sabha seat to witness key contest between CPI's VS Sunil Kumar, Congress' K Muraleedharan and BJP's Suresh Gopi.

Thrissur Lok Sabha Election 2024: The key contest in Thrissur Lok Sabha seat is going to be between CPI's VS Sunil Kumar, Congress' K Muraleedharan and BJP's Suresh Gopi. Polling dates for the general elections are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Thrissur is one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala and has seven Assembly segments including Guruvayur, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika (SC), Irinjalakuda and Puthukkad.

The ruling Left has named the former Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar; Congress has fielded K Muraleedharan, who is the sitting member from the Badagara Lok Sabha constituency in Kozhikode district and the BJP has named popular actor Suresh Gopi.

The sitting Thrissur MP of the Congress TN Prathapan won the 2019 polls with 93,633 votes defeating CPI leader Rajaji Mathew Thomas.

PM Modi election campaign in Thrissur

In January this year, Prime Minister Modi kick-started the campaign of Gopi in Thrissur and also addressed an all-women gathering.

Congress' Muraleedharan says pleased to return to hometown

Muraleedharan said that he is pleased to return to his hometown where he was born and his campaign will begin after visiting his house in Thrissur where his parents live.

“CPI-M and the BJP are hand-in-glove. Whatever happens, the Congress at no cost will allow the BJP to win in Kerala. Nemom assembly constituency is the best example. The BJP lost their only sitting seat in the Kerala Assembly which they won in 2016,” said Muraleedharan.

Muraleedharan, though he finished third, garnered sizeable votes pushing the BJP candidate to second place, making the incumbent State Education Minister V Sivankutty win the Nemom seat.

Will presence of catholic Christian community help Suresh Gopi in Thrissur

With a very strong Catholic Christian community in Thrissur, Gopi appears confident and has tried his best to make inroads into the powerful domain of Catholic priests.

Sunilkumar, however, sits comfortably as all the seven assembly constituencies -- that make up the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency -- (four CPI-M and three CPI) are held by the ruling Left.

With Sunilkumar and Gopi already hitting the campaign trail and Muraleedharan beginning his on Saturday, Thrissur is set to witness what perhaps will be one of the most keenly contested triangular-fights in Kerala.

Thrissur Lok Sabha seat results 2014 and 2019