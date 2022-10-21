TET qualified students detained in Bengal amid demands for direct recruitment

Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal: Police detain TET qualified students, protesting outside education board's office

Highlights The candidates were detained outside the education board's office in Kolkata's Salt Lake

The students were detained on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday

The students had accused the state govt of prioritising undeserving candidates

TET (Teacher's Eligibility Test) 2014 qualified students were detained by the West Bengal police amid protests outside the education board's office in Kolkata's Salt Lake. The students were detained on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to the details, the students had been protesting for several days, pressing for direct recruitment.

They had earlier accused the state government of corruption and prioritising undeserving candidates.

The protesting candidates had qualified for the Teacher's Eligibility Test eight years ago, however, they could not clear the two sets of interviews they appeared for.

Meanwhile, BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal lashed out at the state government over the issue.

Commenting on the students' allegations, Tibrewal said, "This government is far from humanity, everyone is watching their demon face."

While lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Priyanka said, "Being a woman chief minister, if this happens to a woman, then Mamta Banerjee should die."

"It is their democratic right to protest. Their jobs have been stolen by CM Mamata Banerjee and her party. If Mamta Banerjee has any shame left, then she should resign immediately," West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said.

Earlier, on October 11, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam.

According to sources, Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education was arrested today after he was questioned overnight by ED officials in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam.

Bhattacharya represents the Palashipara assembly constituency.

ED has been probing the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam case and had earlier summoned Bhattacharya.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Miranda House students allege harassment as men climb walls to watch Diwali fest | VIDEOS

Latest India News