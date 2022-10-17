Delhi: Miranda House students allege harassment as men climb gates, walls to watch Diwali fest | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SCREENGRAB Men seen 'climbing' walls of all-women Miranda House to see Diwali fest

Highlights Students alleged the men indulged in "cat-calling and sexist sloganeering"

Several videos of the incident have now gone viral on social media

Police said no complaint has been received so far

Delhi: Students at Delhi University's all-women Miranda House have alleged several men climbed onto college walls and gates while an open Diwali fest on the campus was underway on Friday. Students have also alleged the men indulged in "cat-calling and sexist sloganeering".

Several videos of the incident have now gone viral on social media, which show men purportedly scaling the boundary wall, roaming around on the campus and raising slogans.

While police said no complaint has been received so far, they responded to the social media videos saying "some students (3-4) were trying to enter the college", but they were stopped and the October 14 Diwali programme remained "incident-free".

In a tweet, a student claimed they were subjected to "catcalling and sexist sloganeering" during the events on Friday as the men allegedly entered the campus forcibly.

Another student alleged many attendees entered classrooms and responded rudely.

Meanwhile, the police in a statement said, "On 14 October 2022, there was a Diwali Mela celebration programme in Miranda House College and entry was allowed for all college students. At some point, a huge crowd gathered inside and so, for some time, the entry gates had to be closed by the college administration."

"Some students (3-4) were trying to enter to see the Diwali Mela by climbing the walls. They were stopped and they could not enter the college premises. This is the video of that time."

"Pertinent to mention is that no complaint has been received as alleged by the school admin also. And also, the programme was very peaceful and incident-free," the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Karnataka: Two dental colleges approach HC for students' admission; fined Rs 1 lakh each

Latest India News