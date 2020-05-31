Image Source : PTI Telangana extends lockdown till June 30, lifts restrictions on inter-state movement

The Telangana government on Sunday issued orders extending lockdown provisions in containment zones till 30 June and in non-containment areas of the state till 7 June.

While relaxations will be given to areas in non-containment zones as per the MHA's "Unlock 1" guidelines, all shops in Telangana will open only till 8 pm followed by a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am every day. The CM has also cleared the way for all inter-state travel. No separate permission is required for one to travel into or out of Telangana.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that during restricted hours, no one would be allowed to come out of their houses except those who have to access emergency medical care.

