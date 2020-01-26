Telangana Municipal Election 2020: TRS wins 109 out of 120 municipalities, bags 7 out of 9 corporations

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept the municipal elections, capturing power in over 100 out of 120 municipalities and seven out of nine municipal corporations. Main opposition the Congress was distant second with majority in three municipalities. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won a municipality each.

Counting of votes was underway in some places and all the results are expected to be announced by the evening. The State Election Commission (SEC) took up counting of votes at 134 centres.

Polling held on January 22

Over 70 per cent of 53.37 lakh voters had cast their votes on Wednesday to elect 325 corporators for municipal corporations and 2,727 councillors for municipalities.

A total of 1,746 candidates were in fray in municipal corporations while 11,099 candidates tested their political fortunes in municipalities. As expected TRS swept the polls, securing majority in over 100 municipalities by winning more than 1,500 seats. Congress was distant second with 495 seats.

BJP, which was claiming to emerge as the main opposition after winning four Lok Sabha seats last year, won 223 seats. Interestingly, independents won more seats than the opposition parties in several municipalities.

Independents were elected in 293 wards. Most of them were TRS rebels. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 56 seats. It captured power in Bhainsa, which was recently rocked by communal violence.

TRS stellar performance

TRS also dominated the elections to nine municipal corporations. It won 123 seats while BJP finished a distant second by winning 42 seats. Independents won 41 seats while Congress secured 37 seats.

TRS candidates were elected unanimously in 77 wards in municipalities and one ward in corporation while three candidates of AIMIM were elected unopposed in three municipal wards.

Most of the municipalities and corporations are going to polls for the first time after they were carved out last year. Celebrations broke out at TRS headquarters Telangana Bhavan here. Party cadres distributed sweets and burst crackers.

TRS working president and cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao said the victory increased his responsibility. He thanked people for once again reposing faith in TRS.

The newly-elected bodies will elect mayors, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons on January 27.

